‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ shines at India Expo Mart, New Delhi

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is prominently presenting the Thailand Stand at the 29th edition of South Asia’s Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2022, with high-ranking Thai tourism officials and travel operators participating in the three-day event from 18-20 May, at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, New Delhi.



The Thailand Stand at the SATTE 2022 reflects the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign. Measuring 190 sq m in size, the pavilion will offer visitors Thai arts and culture performances and demonstrations including Thai dancing, ancient Thai boxing, and umbrella drawing activities. It was officially opened today by H.E. Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India, Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi together with Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, and Mr. Nithi Siprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development.









Mr. Tanes said “The Indian market is considered an important market for Thailand, and the potential and opportunity are there to expand the number of Indians travelling to the kingdom now that travel restrictions have eased and commercial flights between the two countries are operating again. TAT is looking in particular at stimulating the leisure group, family, and Millennials market segments, as well as niche sectors like weddings and honeymoons, luxury and wellness, and golf. Attending the SATTE 2022 is also a valuable chance for Thai tourism operators to negotiate business with Indian tour operators promoting Thailand.”





TAT is bringing the Thai delegation to SATTE 2022 for the thirteenth time, which this year comprises 13 tourism and ground management groups, seven hotel business groups, four airline business groups, and four recreational attractions and medical services. The SATTE 2022 event is expected to attract at least 50,000 public visitors and over 35,000 trade visitors from 50 countries with more than 1,200 exhibitors on show across a total exhibition area of 25,000 sq m.

Prior to the SATTE 2022, TAT organised an Amazing Thailand Destination Presentation event yesterday evening (17 May) at The Leela Palace New Delhi Hotel to present new tourism products and services to Indian travel operators and members of the media. In the same evening, TAT also hosted an Amazing New Chapter Dinner Reception to promote the latest “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters” marketing campaign and celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indian-Thai diplomatic relations.



India is one of Thailand’s top visitor source markets. In 2019 a total of 1,995,516 Indians travelled to the kingdom, generating tourism income of 86,372.01 million Baht representing a 24.85% rise in arrivals and 27.45% rise in income.







From 1 January to 11 May, 2022, international tourist arrivals to Thailand numbered 966,686, and India was the third top source market after the United Kingdom and Germany ahead of Russia and the United States. The most popular destinations for Indian visitors were Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phuket, Krabi, and Surat Thani, while the top activities were beaches, Thai food, and nightlife. (TAT)











































