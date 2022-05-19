Saudi Arabia reserves 200,000 jobs for Thai workers in construction and hotel services

Employment opportunities are opening in Saudi Arabia for Thai nationals who possess specialized skills.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai made the announcement following his discussion with the Saudi tourism minister. There are currently about 500,000 job openings in Saudi Arabia, 200,000 of which will be earmarked for Thai employees with sought-after skills, such as construction and hotel services.



According to the minister, the Gulf kingdom also has plans to develop tourist destinations along the coast of the Red Sea to attract travelers from around the world. He, therefore, recommended that the private sector host tourism roadshows in Saudi Arabia.







Regarding a roadmap for bilateral cooperation, he said he was optimistic that it would be finalized in July to coincide with the scheduled visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Thailand. (NNT)

































