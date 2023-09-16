Visa-free policy will increase number of arrivals from China by 5 million in this high season

The Ministry of Transport estimates that the visa-free policy for Chinese tourists will increase the number of arrivals from China by more than 5 million by the end of 2023.

The government has temporarily lifted visa requirements for travelers from China and Kazakhstan, allowing Chinese and Kazakh tourists to enter Thailand without a visa from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024. The waiver is estimated to attract 5 million more visitors to the country during that period.







Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit stated that, in response to the new policy, related agencies such as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) have been instructed to prepare for an increase in tourist arrivals from China. The minister handed out urgent policies which include the expansion of flight slots and improved airport area management to facilitate tourists and businesses for the upcoming tourism season.







The Transport Minister also instructed the AOT to accelerate its terminal construction projects at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, as well as other airports in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. He expects Thailand to be able to welcome up to 200 million passengers in all of its airports once these passenger terminals are constructed.







Suriya also underlines the importance of adopting the sustainability principle for airport developments. He said that authorities will work towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, using clean energy for electric consumption, as well as outline measures for using sustainable aviation fuel to meet the standard set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation. (NNT)













