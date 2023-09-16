List of top 25 restaurants in Phuket revealed

TOP25Restaurants.com, an organization utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate dining establishments worldwide, has unveiled its list of the top 25 restaurants in Phuket for 2023. This marks the third edition of the prestigious ranking, celebrating culinary excellence on the island.

The awards are determined by the Restaurant Rating Index, which combines AI analysis with professional judgment to objectively rank Phuket’s finest dining establishments. The top spot for fine dining went to “hom restaurant,” led by chef Ricardo Nunes, known for his fermentation-inspired cuisine using locally sourced ingredients.







L’Arôme by the Sea, Phuket’s sole French fine dining establishment, secured the second position, offering contemporary French cuisine under chef Yannick Hollenstein’s guidance.

Jampa, a farm-to-fork concept with daily-changing dishes, earned the third spot, followed by Pru at Trisara Resort and Samut, known for its Thai cuisine enriched with local seafood and ingredients.







The awards introduced nine newly recognized restaurants in the top 25, including HEH, the first Australian fine dining restaurant in Phuket; Semi di Tsubu, blending Japanese and Italian cuisine; and Su Va Na, offering a marine dining experience.

TOP25Restaurants.com, founded by Bernard Metzger, is renowned for its gold standard in the culinary world. The annual awards utilize the “Restaurant Rating Index,” which assesses various aspects of dining establishments, including food quality, ambiance, value for money, and social indicators such as online presence and media engagement.







The TOP25 Restaurants Phuket Awards 2023 ceremony took place at the InterContinental Resort & Spa Phuket on September 11, 2023. The event featured the presentation of trophies to each of the top 25 restaurants, adding prestige to the recognition, with Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, personally handing out the awards. (NNT)













