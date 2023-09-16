Nan Airport in North Thailand plans runway extension to welcome short-haul int’l flights

Nan Airport has announced an expansion project to extend its runway from its current 2,000 meters to 2,500 meters, aiming to support short-haul international flights in the future, particularly from China, and facilitate domestic flights between Nan and Phuket.

The plan is in response to the airport’s growing passenger numbers, with at least 1,000 passengers per day, showing signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.







During the first five months of this year, Nan Airport handled 1,240 flights, serving a total of 185,541 passengers, surpassing the figures from the same period of the previous year. To accommodate larger aircraft and prepare for future growth, studies have indicated the necessity of the runway extension.

The Department of Airports (DOA) is now seeking a 40-million-baht budget from the government to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the extension, which is required for runways between 1,000m and 3,000m in length.







The EIA study began in June and is expected to conclude by April next year. Construction of the extended runway is scheduled to commence in 2027, with an anticipated completion timeline of 2030. (NNT)















