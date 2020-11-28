‘Village Tourism Festival’ to promote community-based traveling in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organizing a “Village Tourism Festival” at Chulalongkorn University’s 100-year park from 27 to 29 November, 2020, to promote community-based tourism by showcasing the Thailand Rural Tourism Award 2020 winning communities from around Thailand.







Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, said that, “By assuming a leadership role in organizing the event, TAT hopes to create added value for tourism products and services. The concept takes advantage of the Thai identity by reflecting on the local culture and community lifestyles, complementing the government’s policy of distributing income to local Thai communities by promoting community tourism.”

Visitors are invited to experience real local Thai communities without having to leave Bangkok under the theme of ‘the most chic community tourism event of 2020′.









Each of the Thailand Rural Tourism Award 2020 winning communities will present the community’s identity and offer a diverse variety of premium craft products, local delicacies, and highlighted tourist attractions and activities for a weekend of local fun.

Ban Chiang Cultural Tourism Community from Udon Thani province received a Best Rural Tourism Village Award 2020 and will display its famed Neolithic-styled pottery at the event and showcase its signature fried rice with galangal.

Ban Huai Hom Tourism Community hailing from Mae Hong Son province will present cotton wool weaving and agricultural-style tourism inclusive of coffee plantations.

Chiang Rai province’s Ban ThaKhanthong Homestay Community also received a Best Rural Tourism Village Award 2020 and will offer cooking classes on how to make local delicacies including its signature ‘Miang’ (food wrapped in leaves) with Inca Beans and Ta Pan’s grilled pork recipe.

Ban Rim Klong Homestay Community from Samut Songkhram province received the Tourist Village Award for Team Building activity for showcasing canal life and learning from local wisdom. It will present various fun activities; such as, Thai dessert making, plus hat and basket weaving from coconut leaves.





Ban Thung Yipeng Ecotourism Community from Krabi province will offer local tea roasting demonstrations and a signature provincial delicacy of rice with shrimp paste and sun dried fish. It will also showcase its charcoal-powered tourist boats.

There will also be a ‘Do It Your Route’ zone to create bespoke itineraries and book special promotions for community tour packages with leading travel start-ups, including Social giver, Take me Tour, Trawell and Tripniceday.







Visitors to the 3-day event will also receive the chance to win community tour package prizes, receive souvenir giveaways, and enjoy a ‘selfie’ area to take chic photos in the flower park and share with their friends and followers via social media platforms.

In addition, there will be musical performances by leading Thai artists and bands, including Palmy, Pop- Pongkool Suebsung, Gun-Napat Injaiuea, Watcharawalee, SEASON FIVE and LIPTA.











