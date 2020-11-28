Thailand allows businesses to fully reopen, long-staying visitors to return on a special tourist visa

The Royal Thai Government has approved the extension of the Emergency Decree nationwide through 15 January, 2021, to prevent a resurgence in coronavirus infections during the New Year’s peak travel period.







This latest extension is the eighth since the initial order in March and comes as Thailand has been gradually relaxing some of its virus measures over the past several months. The government has allowed businesses to fully reopen and some long-staying visitors to return on a special tourist visa (STV).

Ever since the government imposed the original emergency decree, it has also introduced a number of measures to suppress the community spread that has earned it praise from the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a global case study for decisive action.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to remind all to continue to adhere to the health and safety routines to protect themselves, as well as others from the COVID-19 infection.

These include keeping social distancing, wearing a mask, and frequently washing hands. Avoid close contact with other persons, no hugging, especially with vulnerable groups like the elderly, or those who have underlying conditions because it can increase the infection rate and potentially lead to severe disease more easily than in other groups.

People can greet via a Wai (Thai greeting) from a distance of 1 or 2 metres. When staying together, people must wear masks, use personal utensils or serving spoons, or eat a la carte servings to protect themselves and loved ones from getting the disease.









TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/).

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.











