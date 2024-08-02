Village chief shoots ex-girlfriend in beauty salon before taking his own life

An investigator at Ban Lat Police Station in Phetchaburi Province, received a report of a severe shooting incident at Woraphon Beauty Salon, Ban Hat Sub-district, Ban Lat District, Phetchaburi at 12:30 PM on August 1.

Pol. Col. Apirak Permchai, the superintendent of Ban Lat Police Station, and Sitthiporn Khonghom, the district chief, were notified. Emergency medical services from Ban Lat Hospital and rescue teams from Sawang Sanphechthammasathan Foundation were dispatched to the scene.







Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Ms. Woraphon “Noi” Uam-mueang, approximately 40 years old and the owner of the salon, with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder, neck, and waist. She was given first aid by the rescue team before being urgently transported to Phra Chomklao Hospital, Phetchaburi, in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as Jamlong “Lek” Sangkphuk, 50, the village chief of Moo 2, Ban Lat Sub-district, fled the scene on a red-black Honda Wave 110 motorcycle. He returned to his residence, which also served as his office, located just 300 meters from the crime scene, and took his own life with a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol at a marble table beside his house. Blood was splattered around the area, and the gun was found in his right hand.







The area was cordoned off by the police, awaiting forensic investigators to collect evidence.

According to Ms. Wanthanaporn Kasemrara, a close friend of the deceased, Jamlong and Ms. Woraphon had been in a relationship for several years but had grown apart about three months before the incident. Frequent arguments, particularly over jealousy, had strained their relationship. On the day of the incident, Jamlong went to the beauty salon to resolve their issues, which led to a heated argument and subsequent shooting.









Luechai, the new boyfriend of Ms. Woraphon, stated that she had called him, informing him that Jamlong had come to the salon and they were arguing. He heard two gunshots over the phone and rushed to the scene.

Pol. Col. Apirak revealed that initial CCTV footage showed Jamlong arriving alone on his motorcycle. After entering the salon and arguing with Ms. Woraphon, he shot her before fleeing and committing suicide at his residence. Further witness interviews and a detailed review of the CCTV evidence will be conducted.











































