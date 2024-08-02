Chinese couple involved in fatal zipline accident in Chiang Mai; wife found deceased at the scene

The Erawan Rescue Center received a report of an accident involving Chinese tourists at the Jungle Flight Chiang Mai zipline attraction, located in Thep Sadet Sub-district, Doi Saket District, Chiang Mai, around noon on August 1. Rescue teams were dispatched immediately.

Upon arrival, rescue personnel found Mr. Liu Yang, a 46-year-old Chinese national, with broken bones after being struck by a falling tree. He received initial medical treatment before being transported to the hospital. Tragically, another tourist, identified as Ms. Jing Chen, 44, also a Chinese national, was found deceased at the scene.







Investigations revealed that the two tourists, a married couple, were crossing a suspension bridge on their way back from the final zipline platform when a large tree fell onto the bridge. The impact caused the couple to fall 15 meters to the ground, resulting in severe injuries and the death of Ms. Jing Chen. The tree’s collapse is believed to have been caused by prolonged heavy rain, which saturated the soil and led to a landslide.

The authorities in Chiang Mai have notified the Chinese Consulate in Chiang Mai about the incident. It was found that both tourists had life insurance with Jungle Flight Co., Ltd. The local authorities are providing assistance in accordance with the relevant regulations and are working on measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

























































