THAILAND EVENT: The extraordinary light and sound show ‘[email protected]’ is moving north with 10 light shows featuring foot spas, hot spring eggs, and open-sky onsen, all promoting San Kampaeng as being Thailand’s hot springs capital of the north.

See you at ‘[email protected]’, the Royal Project at Mae On District, July 24–30, 17:00–22:00.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/AmazingThailand (TAT)