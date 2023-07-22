Bangkok and Central Region brace for heavy rains this weekend

Weather Forecast for Bangkok and Central Region

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Bangkok. Minimum temperature 23-27 °C. Maximum temperature 31-36 °C. Variable winds 10-25 km/hr.







7 days Weather Forecast

During 22 – 26 Jul, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. Southwesterly winds 10 – 25 km/hr.

During 27 – 28 Jul, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in the western part. Southwesterly winds 10 – 30 km/hr. Minimum temperature 23 – 28 °C. Maximum temperature 31 – 37 °C.







The moderate monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central, the East and the lower Northeast of Thailand into the low-pressure cell over the coast of southern Vietnam. Meanwhile, the rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand and the upper Gulf of Thailand. Continuous rainfalls are likely in the country. Isolated heavy rains are likely in the lower North, the Northeast and the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity while isolated very heavy rains are possible in the East and the South.

People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands. For the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, the waves are 2-3 meters high and more than 3 meters high in thundershowers while the lower Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf has waves 1-2 meters high and more than 2 meters in thundershowers. All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf keep ashore.









































