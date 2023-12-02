‘Vijit Sightseeing Cruise’ by Chao Phraya Express Boat through December

Enjoy one of the best nights in Bangkok by getting on the boat and watching spectacular illumination show by TAT at the Chao Phraya Riverside.
– Boats will depart from Sathorn Pier (BTS Saphan Taksin Exit 2)
– Operating with 2 types of boat
- Riva Express (Double-decker)
Upper-deck seating
400 Baht/person
Available Date: 7, 8, 15, 22, 23, 29 and 30 December 2023
Departing time: 19.00 hrs
Duration: Up to 2 hours 30 mins
Book via: https://shop.line.me/@916wccvg/product/1005659319
- Jumbo boat
No upper deck
200 Baht/person
Available Date: 7, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 December 2023
Departing time: 19.30 hrs
Duration: Up to 2 hours mins
Book via: https://shop.line.me/@916wccvg/product/1005659381
**Remark: The itinerary is subject to change if appropriate. (TAT)