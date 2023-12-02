‘Vijit Sightseeing Cruise’ by Chao Phraya Express Boat through December

Enjoy one of the best nights in Bangkok by getting on the boat and watching spectacular illumination show by TAT at the Chao Phraya Riverside.

– Boats will depart from Sathorn Pier (BTS Saphan Taksin Exit 2)

– Operating with 2 types of boat







Riva Express (Double-decker)

Upper-deck seating

400 Baht/person

Available Date: 7, 8, 15, 22, 23, 29 and 30 December 2023

Departing time: 19.00 hrs

Duration: Up to 2 hours 30 mins

Book via: https://shop.line.me/@916wccvg/product/1005659319







Jumbo boat

No upper deck

200 Baht/person

Available Date: 7, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 December 2023

Departing time: 19.30 hrs

Duration: Up to 2 hours mins

Book via: https://shop.line.me/@916wccvg/product/1005659381

**Remark: The itinerary is subject to change if appropriate. (TAT)

























