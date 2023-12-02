‘Vijit Sightseeing Cruise’ by Chao Phraya Express Boat through December

By Pattaya Mail
0
625
Riva Express (Double-decker) Upper-deck seating 400 Baht/person.

Enjoy one of the best nights in Bangkok by getting on the boat and watching spectacular illumination show by TAT at the Chao Phraya Riverside.

– Boats will depart from Sathorn Pier (BTS Saphan Taksin Exit 2)
– Operating with 2 types of boat



  1. Riva Express (Double-decker)

Upper-deck seating
400 Baht/person
Available Date: 7, 8, 15, 22, 23, 29 and 30 December 2023
Departing time: 19.00 hrs
Duration: Up to 2 hours 30 mins
Book via: https://shop.line.me/@916wccvg/product/1005659319



  1. Jumbo boat

No upper deck
200 Baht/person
Available Date: 7, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 December 2023
Departing time: 19.30 hrs
Duration: Up to 2 hours mins
Book via: https://shop.line.me/@916wccvg/product/1005659381
**Remark: The itinerary is subject to change if appropriate. (TAT)

Jumbo boat No upper deck 200 Baht/person.











RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR