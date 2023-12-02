Events calendar for December in Pattaya, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and across Thailand

While Thailand is a year-round tourist destination, December is a time when the kingdom is in full bloom with special events and flower festivals. This year, December promises to be even more exciting with the first-ever Thailand Winter Festival, a grand celebration of five iconic year-end events that will culminate in the Amazing Thailand Countdown, known globally as one of the world’s most extraordinary celebrations.

Vijit Chao Phraya 2023

1-31 December 2023Rama VIII Bridge, Wat Arun, Wichai Prasit Fort, Memorial Bridge, and River City Bangkok

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/vijitchaophraya2023







Flora Festival 2023-2024

1 December 2023 – 29 February 2024

Royal Park Rajapruek, Chiang Mai

More information at www.royalparkrajapruek.org

Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok

3 December 2023

Start Line: Rajamangala National Stadium

Finish Line: Democracy Monument and Lan Khon Mueang, Bangkok

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/amazingthailandmarathonbkk







“Mae Sai 10 Tribes” Festival

6-11 December 2023

Tea Oil Center, Mae Sai, Chiang Rai

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/maesai10tribes

Bangkok Illustration Fair 2023

7-10 December 2023

Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)

More information at www.bangkokillustrationfair.com

Banphe & Samed Island Festival

7-11 December 2023

Banphe Municipality Pier, Rayong

International Silk Festival “POOX XIAO” Tradition, Red Cross Fair and Khon Kaen Soft Power 2023

Now until 10 December 2023

Khon Kaen City Hall, Khon Kaen

More information on Facebook Page: www.Facebook.Com/KhonkaenSilkFestival

“Kaen” International Film Festival 2023

8 – 12 December 2023

Khon Kaen University and Central Department Store, Khon Kaen

More information on Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/TAT.KhonKaenOffice







River Kwai Bridge Week and Red Cross Fair 2023

8-17 December 2023

River Kwai Bridge, Kanchanaburi

*Nightly light-and-sound shows, except on 12 and 14 December 2023

More information on Facebook Page: TAT Kanchanaburi Office (www.facebook.com/tatkan)

Thailand Biennale Chiang Rai 2023: The Open World

9 December 2023 – 30 April 2024

Chiang Rai City and Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai

More information at www.thailandbiennale.org

Wonderfruit Festival 2023

14-18 December 2023

The Fields at Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri

More information at https://wonderfruit.co/

Ayutthaya World Heritage Fair 2023

15-24 December 2023

Ayutthaya Historical Park, Ayutthaya

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/Ayutthayaworldheritage







Night at the Museum Festival 2023

15-24 December 2023

49 museums and learning centres across Thailand

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/museumthailand

Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival 2023

15 December 2023 – 1 January 2024

82nd Anniversary Chaloem Phrakiat Park, Chiang Mai

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/charmingchiangmaiflowerfestival







Chiang Rai Flower and Art Festival 2023

At 5 locations across Chiang Rai

17 December 2023 – 2 January 2024, Garden of Reeds, Rim Kok, Mueang District

25 December 2023 – 2 January 2024, Nong Hang Pong, Chok Chai, Doi Luang District

26 December 2023 – 2 January 2024, Pa Daet District Office

27 December 2023 – 2 January 2024, Pa Tueng Hot Springs, Mae Chan District

28 December 2023 – 2 January 2024, Phaya Mengrai Palace, Phaya Mengrai District

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/tatchiangrai







Sakon Nakhon Christmas parade 2023

20-24 December 2023, St Michael’s Cathedral & Don Koen Park, Ban Tha Rae, Sakon Nakhon

21-25 December 2023, The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Thare & Nonseng & King Rama V Monument, Sakon Nakhon

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/TATNakhonPhanomOffice

Nasatta Light Winter Illumination 2024

Now until 28 April 2024

Tuesday to Sunday, from 18.00 – 22.00 Hrs.

NaSatta Park, Ratchaburi

More information at www.nasattalightfestival.com (TAT)



























