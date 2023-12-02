Events calendar for December in Pattaya, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and across Thailand

While Thailand is a year-round tourist destination, December is a time when the kingdom is in full bloom with special events and flower festivals. This year, December promises to be even more exciting with the first-ever Thailand Winter Festival, a grand celebration of five iconic year-end events that will culminate in the Amazing Thailand Countdown, known globally as one of the world’s most extraordinary celebrations.
Vijit Chao Phraya 2023
1-31 December 2023Rama VIII Bridge, Wat Arun, Wichai Prasit Fort, Memorial Bridge, and River City Bangkok
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/vijitchaophraya2023
Flora Festival 2023-2024
1 December 2023 – 29 February 2024
Royal Park Rajapruek, Chiang Mai
More information at www.royalparkrajapruek.org
Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok
3 December 2023
Start Line: Rajamangala National Stadium
Finish Line: Democracy Monument and Lan Khon Mueang, Bangkok
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/amazingthailandmarathonbkk
“Mae Sai 10 Tribes” Festival
6-11 December 2023
Tea Oil Center, Mae Sai, Chiang Rai
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/maesai10tribes
Bangkok Illustration Fair 2023
7-10 December 2023
Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)
More information at www.bangkokillustrationfair.com
Banphe & Samed Island Festival
7-11 December 2023
Banphe Municipality Pier, Rayong
International Silk Festival “POOX XIAO” Tradition, Red Cross Fair and Khon Kaen Soft Power 2023
Now until 10 December 2023
Khon Kaen City Hall, Khon Kaen
More information on Facebook Page: www.Facebook.Com/KhonkaenSilkFestival
“Kaen” International Film Festival 2023
8 – 12 December 2023
Khon Kaen University and Central Department Store, Khon Kaen
More information on Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/TAT.KhonKaenOffice
River Kwai Bridge Week and Red Cross Fair 2023
8-17 December 2023
River Kwai Bridge, Kanchanaburi
*Nightly light-and-sound shows, except on 12 and 14 December 2023
More information on Facebook Page: TAT Kanchanaburi Office (www.facebook.com/tatkan)
Thailand Biennale Chiang Rai 2023: The Open World
9 December 2023 – 30 April 2024
Chiang Rai City and Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai
More information at www.thailandbiennale.org
Wonderfruit Festival 2023
14-18 December 2023
The Fields at Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri
More information at https://wonderfruit.co/
Ayutthaya World Heritage Fair 2023
15-24 December 2023
Ayutthaya Historical Park, Ayutthaya
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/Ayutthayaworldheritage
Night at the Museum Festival 2023
15-24 December 2023
49 museums and learning centres across Thailand
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/museumthailand
Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival 2023
15 December 2023 – 1 January 2024
82nd Anniversary Chaloem Phrakiat Park, Chiang Mai
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/charmingchiangmaiflowerfestival
Chiang Rai Flower and Art Festival 2023
At 5 locations across Chiang Rai
17 December 2023 – 2 January 2024, Garden of Reeds, Rim Kok, Mueang District
25 December 2023 – 2 January 2024, Nong Hang Pong, Chok Chai, Doi Luang District
26 December 2023 – 2 January 2024, Pa Daet District Office
27 December 2023 – 2 January 2024, Pa Tueng Hot Springs, Mae Chan District
28 December 2023 – 2 January 2024, Phaya Mengrai Palace, Phaya Mengrai District
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/tatchiangrai
Sakon Nakhon Christmas parade 2023
20-24 December 2023, St Michael’s Cathedral & Don Koen Park, Ban Tha Rae, Sakon Nakhon
21-25 December 2023, The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Thare & Nonseng & King Rama V Monument, Sakon Nakhon
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/TATNakhonPhanomOffice
Nasatta Light Winter Illumination 2024
Now until 28 April 2024
Tuesday to Sunday, from 18.00 – 22.00 Hrs.
NaSatta Park, Ratchaburi
More information at www.nasattalightfestival.com (TAT)