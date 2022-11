The Tourism Authority of Thailand would like to invite tourists to experience the magnificent ‘Vijit Chao Phraya’ lighting extravaganza that will light up the mighty Chao Phraya River, as it flows through Bangkok, to be held from 12-17 November, 2022, at 6 prominent locations – Rama VIII Bridge, Wichai Prasit Fort, Wat Kalayanamit, Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge (Memorial Bridge), River City Bangkok, and ICONSIAM. (TAT)