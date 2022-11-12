Labor ministry addressing case of 27 Thai workers scammed into paying for Japan work visas

A number of Thai workers have recently been scammed into paying for “specified skilled worker” visas to work in Japan. The labor minister is addressing their plight and has tasked the Department of Employment to quickly handle this matter.

Labor minister Suchart Chomklin spoke of 27 Thais who have filed a complaint with the chairman of the Senate committee on labor to request assistance. He explained the individuals have been tricked by employment agents who claimed they are able to find work in Japan for the individuals. The agents claim the Thais will enter Japan using “specified skilled worker” visas.







Those who were tricked by the agents paid 20,000-70,000 to secure visas and jobs. Mr. Suchart said the agents would endlessly postpone the travel date. Upon noticing the abnormality of the agents, the victims would request a refund to no avail. Some of the victims are greatly distressed as they have already resigned from work in Thailand in anticipation of the new job in Japan. The total value of losses has amounted to 5 million baht.







The labor minister said he ordered the Department of Employment to immediately inspect the matter upon his hearing of the issue. He said he wanted to tell Thais who are looking to work abroad to check the Department of Employment’s list of agent companies before making any transfer.







Those interested in working abroad may visit the website doe.go.th as well as does.go.th/overseas to get information before taking any action. They can also inspect the list of licensed agency firms at doe.go.th/ipd to make sure they are dealing with actual agents. Problems with work application of travel to the destination country may be reported to the Department of Employment or the provincial employment office nearest to the person’s residence. Alternatively, call the Ministry of Labor’s hotline number 1506, or the Department of Employment’s hotline number 1694. (NNT)

































