Thailand, Cambodia celebrate long-standing friendship

Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia celebrated both countries’ long-standing relations and partnership, and expressed the willingness to extend cooperation in logistics and the suppression of cross-border phone scams.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha met with the Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen, in a meeting held during the ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Cambodia. It was the first time the two had a chance to meet since the start of the Covid pandemic.







The Thai PM congratulated Cambodia for serving as ASEAN’s chair this year, and thanked the Cambodian PM for accepting the invitation to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Bangkok as a special guest.

Gen Prayut on this occasion thanked Hun Sen for his attention and support that helps maintain tight bilateral relations between both countries, saying that he wished to further enhance the relations in all aspects.









The Thai PM proposed that Thailand and Cambodia enhance their relations in finance and digital economy, and improve transport connectivity with other neighboring countries.

Gen Prayut praised Cambodia’s roles in COVID-19 response, cooperation on social and economic recovery, and its roles in promoting stability, peace, and prosperity in the region.

He thanked Cambodia for its collaboration to crack down on scam callers, leading to the rescue of Thai nationals forced to work as phone scammers in Cambodia. The Thai PM said Thailand is willing to give its support and cooperation to tackle this issue at the bilateral and regional levels. (NNT)





















































