Building collapses during demolition in Bangkok

A commercial building in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district collapsed on Wednesday morning during demolition work.

The incident caused debris to scatter across the sidewalk and road surface at the entrance of Soi Charan Sanitwong 93. Fortunately, no one was injured, but some nearby buildings were damaged.

According to the foreman of the demolition company, the collapse was caused by a backhoe mishap. Workers were using a backhoe to demolish a 3-shop commercial building on the far left side of the site.







They were attempting to pull the building to the right, which was an empty space. However, during the pulling process, there was a sudden jerking force between the buildings, causing the building to tilt and collapse to the left instead. The collapsed building then fell onto nearby commercial buildings, causing damage.

Workers from the demolition company are currently clearing the debris from the site. They are also responsible for repairing the damaged buildings. The incident is under investigation by the contractor and local authorities. (TNA)











































