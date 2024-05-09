Phuket introduces electric buses to ease traffic woes

Phuket, a popular tourist destination, has been struggling with severe traffic congestion in recent years. While the government’s public transportation system in Phuket has not grown in tandem with tourism, a group of local businesses has launched a pilot project to provide free electric buses in Phuket’s Old Town to address traffic congestion and pollution.

The heavy traffic on Phuket’s roads is comparable to that of Bangkok, and the situation is particularly severe in the Old Town, where the number of tourists visiting to experience the community’s way of life and beauty has grown to tens of thousands per day. Most tourists travel by personal vehicle, leading to parking problems and increased pollution.







In response to these issues, the Phuket Development Foundation has partnered with local private sector networks to launch the Phuket Smart Bus EV project. Three 100% electric buses will operate on a rotating basis, providing free service to tourists along the Old Town route. The service began today.

The 22-seat electric bus is equipped with comprehensive safety features and a wheelchair-accessible ramp for disabled passengers. Initially, there will be around 10 bus stops around the Old Town community, with buses running every 15 minutes, 45 times a day. The goal is to alleviate traffic congestion in the Old Town and reduce carbon emissions from vehicles. Data shows that a significant amount of carbon dioxide is emitted from vehicles on Thalang Road in the Old Town alone, with an estimated 6,000-7,000 vehicles passing through each day.









It is noteworthy that Phuket receives over 10 million tourists from around the world each year, generating over 400 billion baht in annual tourism revenue for the country. However, Phuket has never had a government-operated public transportation system. In the past, there have been numerous complaints about overpriced fares and conflicts between passengers and operators of private public transportation services, tarnishing Phuket’s tourism image.

The Phuket Smart Bus EV project, a non-profit initiative initiated by Phuket’s private sector, is a remarkable development worth watching. It remains to be seen how the government will support and expand this project for long-term sustainability if it proves successful. (TNA)





































