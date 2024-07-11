Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs welcomes Governor of South Australia

H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, welcomed H.E. the Honourable Frances Adamson AC, Governor of South Australia, who paid a courtesy call during her visit to Thailand on 9 July 2024. Also in attendance was H.E. Ms. Angela Jane Macdonald, Ambassador of Australia to Thailand.

During the meeting, the Vice Minister and the Governor discussed close and constructive relations between Thailand and Australia, as well as activities to further the Strategic Partnership, including the Foreign Ministers' exchange of visits and dialogues. They also explored potential cooperation and exchange best practices between Thailand and South Australia in areas such as clean energy, agriculture, trade and investment, and education. In addition, they exchanged views on regional situations and challenges. (MFA)






















































