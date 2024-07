Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, met with H.E. Ms. Ping Kitnikone, Ambassador of Canada to Thailand on 10 July 2024. The two sides discussed ASEAN-Canada relations, which have gained positive momentum after ASEAN and Canada became strategic partners in September 2023. The two sides also discussed the upcoming 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings in Vientiane, Lao PDR, during 21–27 July 2024. (MFA)