Vehicle carrying pilgrims overturns on Kitchakut Mountain in Chanthaburi

A brand-new pick-up truck carrying pilgrims and tourists from the sacred Kitchakut Mountain overturned, leading to one death and nine injuries in Chanthaburi province, on March 1.

Authorities attribute the accident to the steep and curvy road conditions.

Out of all 10 passenger, one was killed during the accident. She was identified as Miss Yupares, 28 years old, a native of Chanthaburi. Among the nine injured, six are Thai nationals, and three are Russian nationals.







The vehicle involved in the accident had comprehensive insurance coverage, ensuring adequate compensation for both the injured and the deceased.

According to the police, the driver, Mr. Thotsaphon, 30 said the vehicle lost control and overturned while approaching a steep and curvy section near the Kitchakut national park’s checkpoint.

Some passengers were ejected from the vehicle upon impact, while others remained trapped inside. Tragically, the woman who was seated on the right side behind the driver suffered fatal head injuries when the vehicle overturned.







The driver had two years of experience navigating this route.

Regarding vehicle safety, the authorities said the vehicles for transporting passengers underwent regular inspections and maintenance to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Organizers had implemented safety measures, including weekly vehicle inspections and screening drivers for drug abuse and alcohol consumption, to prevent accidents. So far, there have been no reports of violations.

After the accident, the pilgrimage to worship the Buddha’s footprint atop Kitchakut Mountain proceeded as usual, albeit with heightened safety measures.







Late last night, a large number of devotees and tourists were seen awaiting their turn to ascend the hill for worship, resulting in bustling trade activity at nearby shops and souvenir stalls.

The Buddha’s Footprint craved from the stone on the top of the Kitchakut mountain is located at a 1,050 meter elevation. The site is open for Buddhists to make their pilgrimage from late January to late March every year. (TNA)































