Buddha Relics enshrined at Hor Kham Luang, Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai

The holy relics of the Lord Buddha and relics of his two main disciples, Sariputra and Maudgalayana were brought from Bangkok to the northern province of Chiang Mai on Monday (March 4) to be enshrined at the Royal Pavilion (Hor Kham Luang), Royal Park Rajapruek for four days.

The military aircraft carrying the sacred relics arrived in Chiang Mai at 09.20 a.m. before a grand Lanna procession, carrying the relics of the Lord Buddha and his disciples from the entrance of the Royal Park Rajapruek to Hor Kham Luang will be held at 5a.m., with representatives from India, Thai culture minister Sermsak Pongpanit and Chiang Mai governor attending the enshrining ceremony.







For public access to pay homage to the holy relics, the venue will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from March 5 to 8.

The process of bringing the holy relics abroad was quite complex due to their high historical value. Coordination with the Indian government required approval from the Indian Parliament, with only one country allowed per year. Moreover, the relics of the Buddha’s main disciples had not been brought outside Sanchi stupa for up to 72 years until this time, said the culture minister.

The temporary enshrinement of the holy relics in Thailand was arranged in honor of His Majesty the King on the occasion of his 72nd birthday anniversary, on July 28, 2024.







During the enshrinement in Bangkok’s Sanam Luang ceremonial ground from February 24 to March 3, there were over 100,000 visitors daily. It is expected that no fewer than 100,000 people will pay homage each day at three other enshrinement sites in different provinces, which will also stimulate tourism and the economy in those respective areas, including tourism, food, and accommodation.

The Ministry of Culture has arranged for floral offerings and various amenities free of charge for the public to facilitate the pilgrimage, considered a significant event in one’s life.

For those wishing to pay homage to the holy relics in Northeastern Thailand, they can do so from March 10-13 at Wat Mahawanaram (Wat Pa Yai), Ubon Ratchathani Province and in Southern Thailand, from March 15-18 at Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol in Krabi Province. On March 19, the relics will be returned to India as originally planned. (TNA)































