Srettha attends ‘2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit’ in Melbourne Mar 4-6

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is attending the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne from Monday (Mar 4) to Wednesday (Mar 6), with a key agenda to promote the southern land bridge project and attract investment from Australia.

Government Spokesman Chai Wacharonke, on Sunday, revealed the premier’s plans to bolster economic ties between Thailand and Australia, inviting Australian investors to explore opportunities in Thailand’s emerging EV ecosystem and the ambitious land bridge project.







Chai noted that Australia’s “Southeast Asia Economy Strategy to 2040” policy, which encourages Australian businesses to invest in ASEAN countries, complements Srettha’s objectives for the visit. The summit will also serve as a platform for ASEAN to urge Australia to enhance its role in ensuring peace in Southeast Asia, leveraging its positions in AUKUS and the Quadrilateral Dialogue (Quad), which focuses on Indo-Pacific security.

Srettha also plans to advocate for closer ASEAN-Australia collaboration, especially to secure benefits for Thailand from Australia for ASEAN (Aus4SEAN) initiatives. These campaigns, part of the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2021, aim to support ASEAN member states across various sectors and tackle regional challenges.







With a budget of 225 million Australian dollars (5.27 billion baht), the Aus4SEAN initiatives offer a great opportunity for Thailand and its ASEAN counterparts to deepen their engagement with Australia in various industries. (NNT)

































