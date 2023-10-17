‘Vegetarian Festival’ draws crowds in Bangkok’s Yaowarat

The annual Vegetarian Festival in Bangkok kicked off, attracting a throng of locals and tourists alike.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inaugurated the Yaowarat celebrations, running from October 14 to October 23 of 2023.







Governor Chadchart remarked that the Yaowarat Vegetarian Festival is a vital cultural event for the Chinese-Thai community. It boosts the local economy and enhances Yaowarat’s reputation as a must-visit destination for both Thai and foreign tourists. This year, the event aims to promote Yaowarat as the “No. 1 The Best of Food Street” in the world.

Centered on the theme “Pure Heart, Good Health, Good Fortune,” this year’s festival aims to offer quality vegetarian food from more than 150 vendors. The festivities span 10 days and nights, lining both sides of Yaowarat Road.







Crowds filled Yaowarat Road throughout the day to purchase an array of fresh and dry vegetarian foods. While some consumers noted an increase in prices compared to previous years, the general sentiment remains positive toward observing the vegetarian practice for health and spiritual reasons.

Local merchants indicated that while the cost of raw materials has remained stable, quantities have decreased. Some also noted a rise in product prices, requiring adjustments to mitigate the impact on consumers. Overall, public interest in the vegetarian festival remains high. (NNT)







































