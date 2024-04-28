Srettha eyes global markets for Thai durian

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, during his visit to Chanthaburi province yesterday (Apr 27), stressed the economic promise of the Eastern region’s summer fruit industry, particularly highlighting durians as the cornerstone of this sector. He focused on the advantages of establishing robust secondary markets, improving quality through advanced processing techniques, and enhancing transportation systems to boost farmers’ incomes.







While visiting Dragon Fresh Fruit Co., Ltd. and Kaofong Co., Ltd. to observe durian processing operations, the premier affirmed the government’s plans to ensure fair pricing for farmers and expand fruit sales internationally. The efforts will involve forging strategic trade agreements with major economies, including India, to open new export channels.

Srettha also detailed future projects to develop a cold-chain transport system that would support the export of temperature-sensitive fruits and a logistics strategy to expedite and streamline fruit transport to China through Laos.







The premier noted that the government is now working to boost the value of durian products through better processing methods. This initiative is tailored to make durian more appealing to international buyers and more beneficial for local farmers, ensuring high standards of quality and competitive pricing. (NNT)













































