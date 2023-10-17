Late-night entertainment in areas densely populated with tourists opted for extended hours

The Ministry of Interior is reviewing options to extend Russian tourist visas to 90 days.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assured that visitor safety will be prioritized and only genuine tourists will benefit from the extension.

In regard to extending entertainment venue hours until 4 AM, Minister Anutin said the proposal is under study. Regional impact and local governance play key roles in the decision. Areas densely populated with tourists are the frontrunners for extended operating hours.







The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that data analysis on this subject will not take much time. Public explanation and transparency are vital. The Ministry of Public Health collaborates with the Ministry of Tourism on this matter.

For details about which provinces are included in the plan, inquiries should be directed to operational staff, as general guidelines have already been issued by the government. (NNT)

















