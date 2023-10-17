Similan Islands in Phang Nga draw over one thousand tourists on opening day

The Similan Islands were opened for tourism on the first day of the 2026-2027 travel season, from October 15, 2026, to May 15, 2027. Tourists, both Thai and foreigners, flocked to the national park in Phang Nga province, with over 1,300 visitors arriving to capture check-in photos with the iconic sailboat-shaped rocks and pristine white sandy beaches. Environmental-friendly bags were also handed to tourists.

The ambiance of tourism in the Similan Island, the largest island among the Similan archipelago, was filled with excitement. The island is famous for its sailboat-shaped rocks, Gueak Bay with its horse-shaped curve, and its fine, powdery white sandy beaches that are ideal for swimming.







The crystal-clear waters of the sea are perfect for water activities, featuring beautiful coral reefs and a wide variety of colorful fish. Diving enthusiasts can explore both deep and shallow waters, while the northern part of the island not only boasts the sailboat-shaped rocks but also features peculiarly shaped rocks, such as the boot-shaped rock and the Donald Duck-shaped rock. The viewpoint overlooking the sailboat-shaped rocks offers breathtaking views of the vast, beautiful sea.

Similan Islands are open for tourists to visit and admire from October 15 to May 15 each year. (TNA)

























