Vaccination significantly reduced infection and mortality rates among Thai elderly

The Department of Medical Services offers COVID-19 vaccination to people aged 75 years and over at the Bang Sue Grand Station on June 30-July 18.

Dr Somsak Akasilp, director-general of the department, said many elderly people had not been inoculated against COVID-19 because they had no access to an online vaccination registration system.







The inoculation service for elderly people was for those who had been born before Dec 31, 1946. Relatives or close aides could bring their elderly people to the on-site inoculation service at Gate 1 of the Bang Sue Grand Station at 9.30am-6pm from June 30 to July 18, he said.







COVID-19 vaccination significantly reduced infection and mortality rates among elderly people. Although COVID-19 vaccines cannot completely prevent infection, they help infected people avoid being seriously ill and admitted to the ICU, Dr Somsak said. (TNA)



















