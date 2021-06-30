Thai local hospitals overcrowded with new infected patients

The number of COVID-19 cases from a sewing factory in Mae Sot district has exceeded 600 and overcrowded two local field hospitals.

The cluster at a sewing factory in Mae Tao Klang village was growing as health workers were conducting mass testing on Myanmar workers at local factories in Mae Tao sub-district. The active case finding effort already covered about 1,000 people, 606 of whom tested positive for the virus. Most of them are migrant workers. Many Thai people are among them.







Soldiers were bringing excessive COVID-19 patients out of the two field hospitals at the sewing factory and sending them to another field hospital outside Mae Sot. Meanwhile, four new field hospitals were being constructed hurriedly with altogether 1,000 beds as new COVID-19 cases were being confirmed in other villages.







Shortages started with personal protective equipment (PPE) suits, N95 face masks, rubber gloves, alcohol spray products and many other necessities. (TNA)



















