UTN, Pheu Thai reach conclusion on coalition participation

The United Thai Nation Party (UTN) and the Pheu Thai Party have reached a conclusion to expedite the formation of a new government, said UTN secretary-general Akanat Promphan on his Facebook page.

He said the UTN has not attached any conditions regarding ministerial positions during the negotiation on the coalition participation and has pledged its support for Pheu Thai’s leadership role in the government formation.







Pheu Thai affirmed that Section 112 of the Criminal Code or the royal defamation law would not be amended, he said.

The outgoing prime minister Gen.Prayut Chan-ocha was the prime ministerial candidate of the UTN when he ran in the May 14 election. The UTN won 36 seats of 500 -seat House of Representatives. He later announced to quit politics after a new government is formed. (TNA)

















