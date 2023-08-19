Northeastern railway upgrade provides connectivity to future Thailand-China High Speed Rail

Caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha inspected the renovation of the northeastern railroad on the Map Kabao – Thanon Chira Junction section. This double-track railway upgrade is expected to significantly improve the speed of both passenger and freight trains.

The Prime Minister's inspection trip started at Hin Lap Railway Station in Saraburi, where he boarded a train to Pha Sadet tunnel, which is one of the tunnel networks running underneath mountains.







State Railway of Thailand Governor Niruj Maneepun said the construction on this section is 97% complete, with civil engineering work expected to be completed next year, enabling the partial opening of the line.

The double-track upgrade will significantly improve train speed and ride frequencies, while providing connectivity to the future Thailand-China High Speed Rail in Nong Khai province.









Passenger trains on the renovated section will be able to run at a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour, while freight trains will be able to run at an average top speed of 60 kilometers per hour, which is a significant improvement to the current speed of 29 kilometers per hour.

Gen Prayut said the project will be passed on to the new government, along with other projects that are still in the study phase. The PM said he hopes these projects will be continued by the new administration.

Later on, the PM followed up on the development progress of the Thailand-China High Speed Line from Bangkok to Nong Khai. The first phase of the project will connect the capital city and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Gen Prayut then visited Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Thai Air Force Academy in Muak Lek district, before heading back to Bangkok. (NNT)


































