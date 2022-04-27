USAF team to visit Thailand to assess F-35 procurement potential

A U.S. Air Force inspection team will reportedly be sent to Thailand to assess the readiness of the Royal Thai Air Force to operate and maintain fifth-generation fighter jets.

As part of the inspection, the U.S. team will look closely at the RTAF’s resources and capabilities to see if they can support the purchase of advanced stealth fighters.



According to reports, a committee tasked with overseeing the planned military procurement has been looking closely at fifth-generation aircraft with advanced stealth capabilities, including Lockheed Martin F-35 jets, to replace Thailand’s aging F-16s.

Although the Cabinet approved a budget of 13.8 billion baht in January for the purchase of four jets, the jets would most likely need to be purchased using funds from next year’s budget. (NNT)

































