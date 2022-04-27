Despite no post-Songkran spike, Banglamung Subdistrict begins market testing

Banglamung Subdistrict offered free coronavirus tests at the Rong Po Market north of Pattaya for those returning from Songkran trips upcountry.

Fearful of a spike in Pattaya-area Covid-19 cases following Songkran – an unjustified fear based on the past weeks’ worth of daily Public Ministry figures – Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat and Public Health Department staffers provided antigen tests to shoppers and vendors.



A post-Songkran Covid-19 spike – with the government wildly predicting daily cases of 100,000 nationally –not only has failed to materialize, but cases actually have declined by a third.

Rong Po Market users said they weren’t worried about Covid-19.





































