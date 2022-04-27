Poramet stumps for votes in Pattaya Walking Street, 3rd Road

Pattaya mayoral candidate Poramet Ngampichet and Rao Rak Pattaya council hopefuls visited Third Road and Pattaya Walking Street bars, stumping for votes in next month’s election.

The group was warmly welcomed by entertainment-business operators with marigold flower garlands and bouquets for Poramet and his team April 25.



The candidates talked to workers and owners regarding the situation that they are facing and cheered them up, together with inviting them to vote on May 22.

Poramet talked about policies they will follow to expand business-operating times and entertainment zoning in Pattaya.







He also discussed city development through the Eastern Economic Corridor, arguing that positioning Pattaya as the center of the EEC will make the city grow by leaps and bounds because it will attract investment in all fields

Investment, he argued, will lead to employment and income to communities from new customers and business groups.

Poramet’s plan also targets Banglamung District to be the “medical hub” of the East in the near future.































