US national arriving from Spain becomes first Omicron case in Thailand

The Ministry of Public Health has announced the presence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Thailand, detected in an international visitor arriving from Spain.

The announcement was made today by Supakit Sirilak, chief of the Department of Medical Sciences, during a press conference at 11 PM.







The individual in question is a US national who traveled to Thailand from Spain and tested positive for COVID-19 during the first round of testing on November 30th, with a 99.92% chance of being infected with the Omicron variant. The patient was again tested on December 3rd, confirming the presence of Thailand’s first Omicron case. (NNT)



























