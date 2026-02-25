Three arrested, 400kg of crystal meth seized in major Yala drug bust

YALA, Thailand – Thai authorities have arrested three suspects and seized more than 400 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Yala province, striking a large trafficking network operating in the southern border region. The drugs, commonly known as “ice,” have an estimated street value of more than 72 million baht. The case was announced at Yala Provincial Police Headquarters by senior police and military leaders.







Investigators acted on intelligence that a large shipment had been transported and temporarily stored in Tase subdistrict. Officers found 400 kilograms of methamphetamine packed in 16 sacks and hidden along a roadside near an irrigation canal. Authorities then carried out a controlled delivery, posing as couriers transporting the drugs to Sungai Kolok district in accordance with instructions from the network.

When three suspects arrived to collect the shipment, officers moved in and made the arrests. A subsequent search of one suspect’s residence led to the seizure of firearms and ammunition. The operation was conducted under the national anti-narcotics directives issued by the Royal Thai Police Chief, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, and the Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief, Gen Pana Claewplodtook.



Lt Gen Norathip Poinok, commander of the Fourth Army Area and director of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, joined senior police officials in announcing the results. Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, said authorities are expanding the investigation to trace assets and pursue key figures behind the network. He affirmed that coordinated enforcement efforts will continue to curb drug trafficking and maintain order in the southern border provinces. (NNT)



































