Revoking alcohol ban a boon to Pattaya hotels and restaurants

Pattaya has lifted its ban on alcohol, much to the relief of many businesses that had lamented the loss of over half their revenues in a market that was already struggling before the global pandemic.

Pattaya’s Provincial Communicable Disease Committee issued an order permitting restaurants and hotels with Safety and Health Administration Plus (SHA Plus) certification to serve alcoholic beverages from 11 AM to 2 PM and 5 PM to 11 PM, while continuing to observe health safety measures.







The province’s blue zone has been reporting fewer than 100 infections per day, compared to Bangkok and Phuket which have seen over 700 and 100 daily cases, respectively, but are nevertheless allowed to continue selling alcohol.

Acting President of the Chonburi Tourism Council, Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, also noted that bookings for year-end banquets and staff parties in Si Racha have seen sharp declines due to the alcohol ban.



13 tourism-related organizations had previously released a statement on Friday, imploring the provincial governor to lift the ban on alcohol at SHA Plus-certified restaurants and hotels in blue zone areas, including Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Koh Si Chang, Na Jomtien and Bang Sare.

The number of international tourists arriving in Pattaya from November 1st to December 2nd fell short of 9,500 with fewer than 300 tourists per day, accounting for less than 10% of the 4,000-5,000 daily visitors before the pandemic.

Hotel and business operators say they have lost nearly 60% of their income due to the ban, as alcohol consumption among tourists in Pattaya averaged 500,000 baht per day during the pre-pandemic years. (NNT)



























