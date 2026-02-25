Bank of Thailand cuts policy rate to 1.00% after MPC vote

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 4-2 on Wednesday to cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points from 1.25% to 1.00%, effective immediately.

Despite stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, the committee noted that the economic outlook for 2026–2027 remains below potential. Persistent structural impediments, intensifying competition, and a strengthening baht continue to weigh on the recovery.







The MPC stated the rate cut aims to ease financial conditions, support economic momentum, and alleviate debt burdens for businesses and households.

The central bank emphasized it will closely monitor currency volatility and financial stability amid heightened global uncertainties. (TNA)




































