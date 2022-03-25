US Army Commander attends ‘Hanuman Guardian’ closing ceremony in Thailand

General Charles Flynn, Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific, is in Thailand to discuss security cooperation with Royal Thai Army counterparts and a number of senior government officials.

During a meeting at the Royal Thai Army headquarters on Wednesday (23 Mar), Thai army commander-in-chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewthae expressed gratitude to the US Army commander for accepting the invitation for his official visit to Thailand. The Thai army chief also thanked the United States for its excellent care and support of Thai soldiers training in the United States.



Last July, the two men engaged in an online discussion.

Gen Flynn attended the Hanuman Guardian Closing Ceremony, an annual bilateral exercise between the Royal Thai Army and the United States Army Pacific, and visited the sites of several significant cooperative activities between the US and Thai militaries.







This will be General Flynn’s first visit to Thailand as Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific. The US official has a long history of engagements with Thailand dating all the way back to his first visit in 1997 as a Major participating in the annual Cobra Gold military exercise.

Gen Flynn’s visit, which concludes on Friday (25 Mar), is part of ongoing engagements aimed at advancing shared security objectives, increasing the complexity of military exercises, assisting Thailand’s military modernization, and promoting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (NNT)

















































