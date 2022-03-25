Thailand’s exports rise 16.2% in February; No Russia-Ukraine impacts yet

The value of Thai exports increased by 16.2% year-on-year in February and had not been affected by the Russia-Ukraine war yet, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.

According to Mr Jurin who is also a deputy prime minister, the value of Thai exports in February stood at US$23.48 billion which was also the new high of the country’s monthly export value.



Imports last month grew by 16.8% to US$23.36 billion and the country had a trade surplus of US$123 million.

Mr Jurin said that the Russia-Ukraine war had not affected Thai exports in February and he would closely monitor possible impacts in March and April and would discuss relevant solutions with the private sector.







The top five markets where Thai exports expanded substantially were Russia with 33.4% growth, five ASEAN countries with 31.5%, Hong Kong 29.8%, South Korea 28.9% and the United States 27.2%.

Mr Jurin also said that Thailand would export its first lot of chicken meat to Saudi Arabia next week and representatives of the private sector urged the Commerce Ministry to lead them to Saudi Arabia to promote Thai exports, especially automobiles and parts, food, garments and consumer products. (TNA)

































