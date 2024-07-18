‘Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+)’ held in Khao Lak, Phang-Nga generates over 4.4 billion baht

The Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2024, held from 5-7 June in Khao Lak, Phang-Nga, is estimated to help generate 4,428.98 million Baht for the Thai economy, based on the survey responses from buyers and sellers attending the event.

With the theme ‘Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End’, the 21st edition of TTM+ heightened Thai tourism direction towards high value and sustainability and reflected the government’s ‘Ignite Thailand’s Tourism’ vision.







Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “Survey response from TTM+ 2024 buyers and sellers showed results that exceeded nearly all the targets set. The performance underscores the confidence in Thailand as a preferred tourist destination.”

TTM+ 2024 recorded a strong turnout with participations of 418 buyers from established and new source markets from 50 countries and 430 sellers from Thailand, surpassing the target of 150 each. Over 100 Thai and foreign media also attended.









The event matched 14,792 business appointments between buyers and sellers, or four times higher than the target of 3,500 appointments.

Specifically, from survey responses by 57% of sellers, the number of business appointments conducted totaled 12,729, or an average of 29.60 appointments. Of these, about 59.60% or 7,585.89 appointments were reported to have secured sales opportunities.

This would convert to 92,472 visitor arrivals to Thailand, or 4,428.98 million Baht worth of economic and business value. The revenue estimation is based on an average of stay of 9.26 days and an average daily spending of 5.172.29 Baht.









Meanwhile, as part of TAT’s push towards more sustainable and net zero tourism, its ‘Zero Waste to Landfills’ activity at TTM+ 2024 successfully separated 2,701.4 kilograms of waste for proper disposal process. This helped reduce the greenhouse gas emissions by 1,139.67 kilo carbons, or equivalent to the absorption of carbon dioxide by 126.63 trees per year. The project also donated food to local communities in Phang-Nga.

Next year, the TTM+ will be held in June in Chiang Mai.













































