Pattaya Mayor denies claims of Chinese investment in high-rise construction; confirms monorail project still under study

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet has clarified that recent online rumors about Chinese investors building a high-rise in the city are inaccurate, and emphasized that the proposed monorail public transport project is still under study.

In response to viral social media posts claiming that a Chinese investment group was behind the construction of a high-rise building in Pattaya and also proposing to fund the city’s monorail project, the mayor assured that no such deals had been made. He also confirmed that the public transport project is still in the feasibility study phase, with plans for three proposed monorail routes.







The controversy began when a social media post connected the Chinese company, allegedly responsible for the collapse of a government building in Myanmar following a recent earthquake, to the monorail project. The post also mentioned a proposed 26 billion Baht investment for the construction of the monorail. This led to significant public criticism and confusion about the project’s details.

Mayor Poramet explained that the monorail system is part of an ongoing feasibility study for the city’s public transport development, which includes environmental impact assessments. The goal is to align Pattaya’s growth as a major global tourist hub with the broader Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development plan. The monorail project is being considered as part of a broader effort to improve public transport infrastructure, with routes connecting key areas such as Pattaya Railway Station, North Pattaya Road, and Bali Hai Pier.

The three planned routes include a red line (8.2 km), a green line (9 km), and a purple line, each with different connections through the city. The monorail system is envisioned to be built with minimal disruption, using a raised concrete structure with narrow construction pillars.



While the project will likely involve public-private partnerships (PPP), Mayor Poramet noted that the proposal has not yet been submitted to the central government for approval. The study is still incomplete, and further time is needed to finalize the plans, including investment details and project specifics, before moving forward with the next steps, including selecting private partners.

Regarding the recent rumors, the mayor clarified that the seminar on the project was merely a public consultation event, and no formal investment offers were made. He also stated that the Chinese company mentioned in connection with the collapsed government building has no involvement in the Pattaya monorail project.



























