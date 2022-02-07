Unsafe PM2.5 levels in 22 areas of Greater Bangkok

Greater Bangkok suffered unsafe fine dust in 22 areas with the worst pollution detected in Klong Sam Wa district of the capital.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that the levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5) ranged from 37 to 70 micrograms per cubic meter of air in Bangkok and adjacent provinces over the past 24 hours. The safe threshold was set at 50mcg.







Unsafe levels of PM2.5 this morning happened in 22 areas including the highest level of 70mcg in Klong Sam Wa district, 67mcg in Thawi Wattana district and 62mcg in Bang Na district.

According to www.iqair.com which reports air quality and rates cities with air pollution, Bangkok had the seventh worst air pollution of the world this morning with its air quality index of 157. (TNA)



























