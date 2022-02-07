New ‘Sang Anakot Thai’ party promotes plans to improve grassroots economy

The new Sang Anakot Thai party recently campaigned at Baan Na sub-district of Srinagarindra district of Phatthalung province, wooing voters with plans to improve the grassroots economy.

Visiting local residents there were party core members Sontirat Sontijirawong, Pinit Inthrasombut and the head of the party’s national welfare committee, Keaw Sangshu. They said they hoped to present the party’s economic vision to the residents in the area, citing the expertise of its members.







Sonthirat said it was important to understand the mechanisms of the grassroots economy to address its flaws, noting that one crucial element was a solid foundation in career development that requires assistance from the government. He also said the people must have the ability to both make a living and manage their debts in order to improve their chances of earning sustainable income.



In order to achieve that goal, he said his party would visit local communities to meet with residents and compile their findings to draft a set of policies.

Sonthirat also said both the people and the government need to work together in addressing the issue of mismanaged village funds. He added that this included putting the right people in charge and creating a mechanism for monitoring the movement of funds. (NNT)



























