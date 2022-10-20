Unsafe PM2.5 detected in 1 area of Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration deployed staff to investigate the causes of fine dust as it exceeded its safe threshold in Nong Khaem district this morning.

BMA spokesman Ekwaranyu Amrapan said the City Hall formed its teams of “dust detectives” to investigate the sources of particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5). Also, it cooperated with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to effectively predict PM2.5 situations and solve them.







With the cooperation, the BMA could issue PM2.5 forecasts three days in advance and distribute them via the BMA Traffic application and the screens of its Traffic and Transportation Department.

Besides, the City Hall will expand its air quality stations to 1,000 locations in all sub-districts, up from 557 such facilities at present.







This morning PM2.5 amounted to 55 micrograms per cubic meter of air over the past 24 hours in Nong Khaem district. The safe threshold is at 50 micrograms. (TNA)

































