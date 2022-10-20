Thai Health Minister praises EMS roles in saving lives

The Minister of Public Health has praised the roles of emergency medical services in saving lives during the pandemic, urging related agencies to continue improving the system to enable swift responses.

The National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEMS) is holding the National EMS forum 2022 on the theme “Research and Innovation on Emergency Medicine.”







This 14th national forum on emergency medical services (EMS) is taking place until Friday at Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana Hotel in Bangkok, with the opening ceremony presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul.

In an opening speech, the health minister emphasized the importance of emergency medical services, while praising the roles of emergency personnel that has saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.







He said EMS needs to make effective coordination with other agencies to deliver emergency patients to the hospital as quickly as possible, which will help reduce the chances of death, disability, and complications.

Mr. Anutin said Thailand has been constantly improving its EMS system, leading to the reduction of deaths during transport. He said the system will need to be continuously improved to provide swift medical assistance to all emergency cases.







The National EMS forum 2022 features sessions of lectures, seminars, and presentations on research and innovation in the development of the EMS system. The forum also features exhibitions on Thailand’s emergency medicine, as well as medical equipment, products, and services from leading firms. (NNT)

































