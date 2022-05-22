Unofficial results of Bangkok election to be released around 9 p.m.

Voters cast their ballots at polling booths in 50 districts throughout Bangkok for the Bangkok governor election.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported no major issues surrounding the election for the Bangkok governor and Bangkok councilors. Only some minor offenses were reported, such as ballot tearing and polling booth violations.



The BMA said vote counting will begin at 5 p.m. at all polling units. The ballot boxes and results will be delivered to their respective district offices to be combined before being forwarded to the BMA’s head office in Din Daeng district. Authorities expect the unofficial results for both the governor and councilors to be completed at around 9 p.m.(NNT)





































