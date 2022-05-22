Bangkok residents vote for governor amid rainfall in some districts

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced an overview of the Bangkok governor election and urged residents to cast their ballots.

BMA Permanent Secretary Khachit Chatchavanich earlier issued an update on the Bangkok gubernatorial election, stating that while rainfall was reported in 15 districts, it had stopped and would not be a hindrance to voters. He also reported two cases of ballot ripping, one case of ballot crumpling, and one case where a voter received only one ballot instead of two.



The BMA expects a voter turnout of around 70% in the Bangkok governorship and council elections today. Officials also reminded eligible voters to cast their votes before polls close at 5 PM. (NNT)
































