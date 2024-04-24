Improved situation at Myanmar border, states Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry discloses that the situation at the Thai-Myanmar border has improved, with no shootings in Myanmar reported within 48 hours but continuous monitoring is necessary.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nikorndej Balankura on Wednesday stated that a report from a special task force meeting indicated that the situation, in which clashes between the Myanmar troops and the ethnic armed forces were reported over the past two weeks in Myawaddy, opposite Thailand’s mae Sot remains uncertain, with fluctuations and an expansion of conflict areas. The situation is assessed to potentially see an increase in the influx of refugees into Thailand.







However, over the past 48 hours, there have been no reports of fighting. Thailand’s stance is to uphold sovereignty while adhering to humanitarian principles by assisting all parties without discrimination.

He said Thailand has proposed to Laos as ASEAN chair to hold the ASEAN Troika meeting consisting of the current, previous, and upcoming ASEAN chairs and ASEAN Troika Plus to widen participation for interested ASEAN member countries to join discussions to find ways to establish peace in Myanmar.







The venue and timing have not yet been finalized with updates to be provided as progress is made. Thailand is ready to be one of the mediators for talks but has not yet been contacted by either the Myanmar government or opposition groups.

As for the current impact, it has primarily affected border trade temporarily. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and other relevant ministers visited the border town of Mae Sot yesterday to monitor the situation, visit officials and citizens to boost morale.









The majority of refugees have returned, leaving only 650 individuals remaining with plans for their return. The Royal Thai Army is prepared around the clock, with 50 assistance points established.

The closure of the second border checkpoint in Mae Sot is due to the risk, coupled with the inability of Myanmar officials to perform their duties. Both sides hope for a swift reopening of the checkpoint, he added. (TNA)





































