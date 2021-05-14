Universities in Thailand will reopen on June 14

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has designated 14 June for the opening of the next semester for universities.

Ministry spokesperson, Duangrit Benjathikul Chairungruang, said lessons are to be conducted online and on-site, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the various locations where universities are located.







He said a higher education commission is expected to set online education standards to maintain a consistent education quality across the board. Vaccination is, however, a key factor in expediting on-site education. If teachers and students are vaccinated before the next semester, the education sector and society as a whole will be safe.

Mr Duangrit added thatstudents need to be vaccinated, as they have many social activities and gatherings. (NNT)























